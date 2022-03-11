Namibia unemployment rate reaches 36.8 percent in 2021

Namibia unemployment rate reached an “alarmingly high level of 36.8 percent in 2021”, Namibian Tax Specialist Cameron Kotze said Thursday.

Kotze also said that Namibia’s local economy had steadily declined since 2015, when it had grown by 4.3 percent.

“The decline in economic growth bottomed out in 2020 when it contracted by 8.5 percent. At the same time, unemployment has reached an alarmingly high level of 36.8 percent in 2021. It is expected that the unemployment rate will stabilise in the mid-30 range over the next few years,” said Kotze.

Kotze was speaking during an interview where he spoke about the proposed withholding tax on dividends earned by residents from local investments, which has been mooted by Namibia’s Minister of Finance.

In addition, Kotze said Namibia has a high effective rate of income tax for both natural persons and corporate taxpayers compared to other countries in southern Africa. Enditem