Namibia urged to accelerate electrification process to achieve universal coverage

Namibia needs to accelerate the electrification process tenfold for the country to achieve universal coverage by 2040, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the country’s Electrification Day, Lameka Amuanyena, an official with Electricity Control Board (ECB) said currently, there are about 300,000 households without electricity, adding that if the electrification process is not accelerated, this figure is expected to double by 2040 when universal access is to be reached.

Simeon Negumbo, the executive director of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, said at the same event that achieving universal access is easier said than done, adding that electrification in Namibia is a national challenge.

“Namibia is a very large country and has a very small population, as a country we have a population density of around 3 persons per square kilometer.

Extending the grid to all the corners of our country in this context is very expensive, as electricity infrastructure must be maintained and replaced when it gets old. This is a daunting task and I call for more coordination and involvement from all stakeholders,” he said. Enditem