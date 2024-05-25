Namibia urges global collaboration to combat biodiversity loss

Namibia called for solidarity among individuals, organizations, governments and businesses on Wednesday to address the root causes of biodiversity loss, emphasizing the role of human activities in greenhouse gas emissions and environmental degradation.

Speaking at the country’s commemoration of International Day for Biological Diversity in the coastal town of Luderitz, Pohamba Shifeta, minister of environment, forestry and tourism, underscored the importance of collective action in reversing biodiversity loss.

He stressed Namibia’s dedication to implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and highlighted ongoing stakeholder consultations aimed at reviewing and enhancing the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

“International Biological Diversity Day serves as a reminder of our responsibility to safeguard the rich tapestry of life on our planet for future generations and underscores the need for collective action to address the ongoing loss of biodiversity,” he said.

This year’s event, commemorated under the theme “Be part of the Plan,” in the country’s Kharas Region, known for its diverse terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems as well as significant mineral resources, provided a backdrop for discussing the region’s environmental challenges.

Shifeta pointed out the pressures of resource extraction on local biodiversity and the need for sustainable management practices.

“The region faces many environmental challenges that may lead to biodiversity loss,” he said. “By restoring degraded ecosystems and promoting sustainable land management, we can create a more resilient future for both people and nature.”