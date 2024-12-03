Namibia Votes for Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as President, Extending SWAPO’s Rule

Namibia has elected Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the incumbent Vice President, as the country’s next president on the ruling SWAPO party ticket.

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory extends the SWAPO party’s dominance, which has been in power since Namibia’s independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

The 72-year-old Vice President secured over 57% of the vote in the November 27 election, according to results released by Namibia’s electoral commission on Tuesday. Her victory also bolstered SWAPO’s control in the National Assembly, where it secured 51 of the 96 elected seats, effectively giving the party a parliamentary majority.

The opposition IPC (Independent Patriots for Change) won 20 seats and has already announced plans to challenge the results in court, accusing the electoral process of being “deeply flawed.” Despite this, Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory marks a significant moment in Namibia’s political landscape, with SWAPO maintaining its longstanding influence in the country.

Speaking after her victory, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed gratitude, stating, “The Namibian nation has voted for peace and stability.” Her win solidifies SWAPO’s 34-year hold on power, continuing the legacy of leadership that emerged following Namibia’s independence.

As Namibia celebrates its electoral results, Ghana is preparing for its own presidential election on Saturday, where Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is vying for the presidency.