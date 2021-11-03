Namibian airline Westair Aviation to rebrand to FlyNamibia

Namibian airline Westair Aviation will rebrand its passenger scheduled airline to FlyNamibia, Westair chairman Wolfgang Grellmann said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Grellmann, Westair Aviation has launched under its new brand a safari schedule.

“This schedule will connect the best that Namibia has to offer to the major tourism destinations in southern Africa. Starting in April of 2022 Westair Aviation will under its new brand ‘FlyNamibia’ operate a daily schedule between Windhoek, Sossusvlei, Swakopmund and Etosha,” he said.

FlyNamibia will also operate daily flights between Katima Mulilo and Victoria Falls, he added, citing that this schedule is crucial to assist the Namibia tourism sector to recover.

FlyNamibia will continue operating the regional and international routes as FlyWestair, with new destinations on the horizon, Grellmann said.

Currently, Westair Aviation is the only passenger scheduled airline in Namibia. It also flies the international route between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Cape Town. Enditem