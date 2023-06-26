Namibian artist pins hope on solidarity in exhibition

Renowned Namibian artist Josef Madisia pinned hope on the solidarity of contemporary Namibia in an exhibition that opened here on Thursday evening.

His recent printed cardboard artwork that chronicles national solidarity and culture is exhibited at the Franco Namibia Cultural Centre in Windhoek until June 29. The exhibition also features his artwork created since 1988, in which he shared observations and experiences of locals before and after the country gained its independence in 1990.

“The idea is to bring forth everyday issues and to challenge the status quo on issues such as injustice and corruption while reflecting on how far we have come with the culture, freedom and to drive unity and reconciliation,” he said.

According to Madisia, art remains instrumental in reshaping contemporary Namibia, reclaiming Namibian culture, and bringing it to the forefront of the art world, such as health challenges.

The exhibition also reflected on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which more than 4,000 people in the country died from the disease.

Moreover, the latest collection and exhibition are reminiscent of his artistic life and passion for promoting reconciliation after apartheid.

The exhibition also serves as a platform for dialogue, with an art talk scheduled for June 28 in Windhoek.

“My wife took me away from art to farming after more than 40 years working as an artist, yet still art brings me back to revive important conversations within the Namibian society. And this exhibition is the reminiscence of that spark,” said 69-year-old Madisia.

Meanwhile, the exhibition created an immersive experience for art lovers. Papa Shikongeni, a local artist, said that the exhibition is a reminder of the greatness and impact made by Madisia, who has trained and mentored many artists in Namibia.

“I am amazed by the beauty of the printed cardboard pieces and their ability to capture the essence of Namibian culture and society using boundless imagination,” said Shikongeni, a local artist. Enditem