Namibian bank’s green bond to support green buildings, renewable energy generation projects

RMB Namibia, RMB SA Debt Capital Markets (DCM) and RMB Sustainable Finance successfully arranged FNB Namibia’s first green bond issuance in the local DCM, according to a statement released Wednesday.

This marks the second issuance of green bonds in Namibia to date, with FNB Namibia raising 353 million Namibia dollars (23.9 million U.S. dollars) across three-year and five-year notes.

The proceeds of the green bonds will be allocated to eligible green loans applied towards Namibian green buildings and renewable energy generation projects, the statement added.

“This inaugural green bond issuance shows that we are at the forefront and committed to unlocking sustainable finance opportunities that benefit our clients, communities, and environment at large,” said Selma Kapeng, FirstRand Namibia Group Treasurer.

RMB Namibia’s Matthias Langheld meanwhile believes the market opportunity for sustainability bond issuances is significant, and one that issuers should look to access with the advice of a trusted sustainability partner like RMB.

“There is significant expertise required to ensure a credible issuance, but clear market appetite to support a well-structured transaction. RMB combines market-leading sustainable finance capabilities with the top DCM franchise to deliver these solutions for clients,” he concluded. Enditem