Namibia Map
Namibia Map

The Nama and Ovaherero communities in Namibia are not satisfied with the announcement by Germany that it will pay 1.3 billion U.S. dollars as reparation package for the genocide committed between 1904 and 1908.

Renowned Namibia economist and a descendant of the Ovaherero community Vetumbuavi Mungunda said the proposed compensation by the Germans for the atrocities committed by their forefathers is not enough.

“It is not practical to quantify the losses,” he said. “Our people lost land, livelihoods and their future and the proposed payment by the Germans does not even come close to dealing with the issue,” he said.

Namibia has formally asked the German government to revisit the reparation package for the genocide committed between 1904 and 1908, Vice President Nangolo Mbumba said on Friday.

Mbumba, who was addressing Namibians for the first time since reaching a deal with Germany over the genocide, said the president of Germany will soon deliver a formal public apology in the Namibian parliament on the atrocities committed against the Nama and Ovaherero people during the 1904-1908 genocide.

“The German government has agreed to offer a public apology to both the affected communities and the Namibian population on a date to be announced,” he said. “The apology will be made in the Namibian parliament at a time agreed by the two governments.”

“No amount of money is ever enough to compensate the loss of life. However we must understand that the two governments went through long negotiations,” Mbumba said, adding that Nambia has formally asked the German government to reconsider the offer.

“As we go ahead, this is an ongoing process,” he said.

Mbumba said the Germans will not only contribute developmental assistance to the Namibians through the pledged 1.3 billion U.S. dollars but will also cater for the affected communities. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleFrench Antitrust Regulator Imposes US$267 Million Fine on Google
Next articleTanzania warns game rangers against taking bribes
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here