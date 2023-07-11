Namibian doctor pledges to contribute to society after studies

Three years after studying at Jinzhou Medical University in Liaoning province in northeastern China from 2013 to 2019, Schafer Hamutenya has since been on a journey to plough back the knowledge he attained to help his fellow Namibians especially those in need medical attention.

Hamutenya who is now a medical doctor serving the community, is attached to the department of orthopedics at the state hospitals of Windhoek Central and Katutura.

Although he enjoys the perks of being a medical doctor, his journey started when he attained his diploma in nursing at the University of Namibia.

“I worked as a nurse for more than a year and eight months, but I felt that being a medical doctor was my calling,” he told Xinhua in an interview. And Hamutenya’s dream came true as he got an opportunity to study in China.

“I decided to apply at Jinzhou Medical University following in the footprints of my fellow friend that was already studying at the prestigious university,” he told Xinhua.

During his tenure at the Jinzhou Medical University, Hamutenya said he was exposed to different cultures, food, and languages which he said prepared him to work in various environments as they were a needed eye-opener.

“Apart from the love of helping people, it is the fact that at a point in time, I just wanted to fill the void of doctors in my country and come contribute to the health sector,” he said, as he gladly took up the career to give back to the community.

Hamutenya is one of the many Namibians who have had an opportunity to study medicine in China which highlights the friendship between the two countries. He commended China on its infrastructural and advanced development which is something the southwestern African nation can learn from.

“If I have to advise some other Namibians to go to China, I would say yes. Cause if you offer me that opportunity again to go back to China today I would say yes,” he said.

Today, Hamutenya stands as a testament to the friendship between the two countries and through his perseverance will be able to assist heal his community.

“My community has me to rely on when it comes to medical expertise and I am willing to offer as much as I can to the best of my knowledge,” he said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 500 Namibian students were studying at Chinese universities. In January this year, the Chinese Embassy in Namibia offered an opportunity for Namibians to study various courses in China both at the graduate and postgraduate levels. Enditem