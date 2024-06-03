Namibian Filmmaker Premieres ‘Under the Hanging Tree’ at African Film Festival

For the first time in history, Namibia, a nation renowned for producing only a handful of feature films, steps into the spotlight at the esteemed Tarifa-Tangier African Film Festival (FCAT).

Among the lineup of directors competing in the Hypermetropia section stands Perivi John Katjavivi, a rising star in Namibia’s budding film industry.

Katjavivi’s latest creation, “Under the Hanging Tree,” delves into the harrowing narrative of the early 20th-century Herero genocide by the Germans. As the writer, director, and producer, Katjavivi weaves a gripping tale that serves as a poignant reflection on the enduring trauma of colonialism inflicted upon the Herero people.

In an interview, Katjavivi shed light on his creative process, emphasizing his desire to portray Africa’s story through authentic characters with agency. He introduces a compelling female police officer as the protagonist, intertwining her investigative journey with themes of spirituality. Embracing a cinematic style that encourages contemplation, Katjavivi challenges the conventional norms of storytelling, opting for substance over spectacle.

As “Under the Hanging Tree” takes center stage at FCAT, Katjavivi’s thought-provoking narrative promises to captivate audiences and spark meaningful conversations about Africa’s complex history and the resilience of its people.