Namibia’s flagship airport, Hosea Kutako International Airport has reopened and is preparing for the resumption of international flights, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) said Tuesday.

“The company has set in motion its restart plan to ensure airport readiness upon the resumption of international flights under the provisions of the state of the emergency regulations on COVID-19,” said the company’s spokesperson Dan Kamati.

Kamati said the NAC has not received any airline schedules ahead of the reopening, but airlines have expressed their willingness to resume flights.

“We are anticipating mid-September this year,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that the airport will abide by social distancing measures with the use of floor and seat stickers. It is also equipped with sanitizer dispensers and thermostats for temperature checks.

“The airport surfaces, trolleys and other amenities will also be disinfected and cleaned frequently for people’s safety,” Kamati said.