Namibia

Namibia’s government on Tuesday signed a financial cooperation agreement with the German government worth about 100 million Euros (about 121.7 million U.S. dollars) for three developmental projects.

The projects are about the development of infrastructure based on climate-friendly technologies, securing Windhoek water supply, and improving food production, income, and employment opportunities in rural communities.

Namibia’s Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi and the German ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck officially inked the loan agreements at an event in Windhoek.

Shiimi at the event said the agreement covers three programs for which financing will be provided by interest-reduced loans in local currency.

According to Shiimi, the successful signing of the agreement follows the 2019 governmental negotiations on development cooperation between the two countries.

The funding for the three projects under the agreement is provided by the KfW Development Bank, Beck said. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleKenya to roll out fiscal incentives to boost green financing
Next articleKenyan schools reopen amid slow COVID-19 vaccination for teachers
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here