Namibian government to take up 24 percent equity interest in hydrogen project

Namibia on Tuesday issued Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Pty) Ltd. (Hyphen), a green hydrogen development company, with its official notice indicating the exercise of the government’s right to take up a 24 percent equity interest in the first awarded project being developed by Hyphen.

This was announced along with the conclusion of agreements for the establishment and management of NH2 Fund Managers and the inking of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between a coalition of Namibian and Dutch partners Tuesday.

NH2 Fund Managers is an infrastructure asset manager that will be established to run a fund the Namibian and Dutch governments have co-designed to enable the incubation of Namibia’s Synthetic Fuels Sector.

“This marks yet another key progressive milestone in the development of a local and transformative synthetic fuels sector,” said Namibia’s Minister of Finance Ipumbu Shiimi as Namibia took another significant step towards realizing the potential of the transformative green hydrogen sector.

Invest International, a Dutch development finance institution mandated by the Dutch government to invest in strategic infrastructure in emerging markets, was one of the signing partners. Joost Oosthuizen, the chief executive officer, said that they are excited at the prospects that the new partnership between the two countries will unlock for the people.

Climate Fund Managers, also a Dutch organization and another signing partner, said they are committed to bringing to bear its full expertise to meet the Namibian and Dutch governments’ ambitions of mobilizing fit-for-purpose capital to drive economic development in Namibia and combat climate change globally. “We are also humbled to have been given the mandate to build capacity in the Namibian public sector,” said the organization’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Johnstone.

Meanwhile, Namibia’s Environment Investment Fund (EIF) Chief Executive Officer Benedict Libanda said that global partnership is of paramount importance to advance green hydrogen development, especially considering the nascent nature of the sector.

“Collaboration among countries, industry stakeholders, and international players is vital to overcome technological challenges, scale up production, and establish a global sustainable hydrogen economy. By joining forces, we can pool resources, share knowledge, and accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon future powered by green hydrogen,” he said.

The Namibian government in May approved a hydrogen project worth 10 billion U.S. dollars to be carried out by Hyphen. The project is expected to become fully operational before the end of this decade. It is expected to produce about 2 million tonnes of green ammonia annually, catering to both regional and global markets. Enditem