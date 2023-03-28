Namibian High Commissioner tours Eastern Region to strengthen bilateral ties

Mrs. Selma Ashipala Musayvi, Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, on Monday called on Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, to commence her two-day familiarisation tour of the Eastern Region.

The tour started from Asuogyaman District, where Akosombo is the capital and has a wealth of tourist attractions such as Akosombo Dam, Akwamuman Museum, Dodi Island, Akwamu Gorge, a Forest Reserve, Adomi Bridge, World of Dodi, the Akosombo Industrial Company Limited (AICL) formerly known as Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL) among a several other sightseeing areas.

The aim of the visit is to promote and deepen bilateral relations and cooperation between Ghana and Namibia and to explore business opportunities.

“The two countries are close and are determined to improve their economic standards,” Mrs. Musayvi said, and added that “by the time I get back from the region to Accra, I’ll get a fair idea of where to start in connecting business people from Namibia and Ghana.”

She urged women in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to reap the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area, saying it was creating a continental single market for goods and services with free movement of business people and investment.

This, she noted was paving the way to accelerate the establishment of the Continental Customs Union and the African Customs Union.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, expressed gratitude for the High Commissioner’s visit and assured her of his support for all development projects in the region.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Volta, Oti and the Eastern Region Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) said the association aims to boost the growth and development of industries.

From Asuogyaman District, the Namibian High Commissioner visited Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister.

Mr. Acheampong said the region was making progress on the government’s One District, One Factory initiative, but added that it would be a pleasure to learn about their animal husbandry structure. “Livestock is an economic activity but it’s being considered from the lenses of security programme so the value of economies is not too much spoken of,” he added,

“We are always concerned about the threat it poses to the citizens.”

He expressed he was honoured to receive the High Commissioner and hoped that the interaction would strengthen the relations between the region and the Namibia High Commission.

The Namibian High Commissioner will continue the tour of the region to other districts on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 .