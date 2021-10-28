Namibian households affected heavily due to COVID-19 impact

Namibia’s COVID-19 restrictions has led to a loss of income and jobs, with a majority being from the construction and retail sectors, said an official report released on Wednesday.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency’s COVID-19 Households and Job Tracker Impact Survey 2021 report, 49.2 percent of rural and 46.2 percent of urban respondents reported that they had to stop working because of COVID-19, while a further 18.4 percent of urban respondents and 11.9 percent rural respondents reported being laid off while the businesses continued to operate.

“An increase in the price of food that was consumed was the most widely reported shock, affecting 59.1 percent of households. An estimated 15.2 percent of households indicated that they tried to adjust by reducing their food consumption,” the report said, adding that an estimated 10.9 percent of respondents said they attempted to engage in additional income-generating activities, used their savings, or received assistance from friends and family to sustain themselves. Enditem