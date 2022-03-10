Namibian leader calls on country men to stop abusing women, girls

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Tuesday said the persisting gender-based violence (GBV) in the country is compromising efforts made by the government over the years to reduce cases.

In a statement to commemorate International Women’s Day, Geingob said Namibia continues to report GBV cases and called upon the country men, in particular, to stop abusing women and girls, and focus on creating a safer space in which women and girls can flourish and reach their full potential.

Geingob said he was optimistic that the proposed amendments to the Combating of Domestic Violence Act would have a positive impact on the reduction of GBV cases in Namibia.

“After three decades of independence, we pride ourselves as Namibians for the progress we have made in increasing women’s representation in Parliament, from 7 percent in 1990 to 46 percent in the current parliament,” Geingob said, adding that the country will continue to intentionally promote young women and girls in order to give them a voice in different areas of the governance architecture.

"This year's theme 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow' is relevant as it aims to recognize the contributions of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge for adaptation, mitigation and response to build a more sustainable future for all," he said.