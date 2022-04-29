Namibian leader inaugurates health sciences training center

By
Xinhua
-
0
Hage Geingob
Hage Geingob

Namibian President Hage Geingob on Thursday inaugurated the country’s Health Sciences Training Center in the capital city Windhoek.

Speaking at the University of Namibia (Unam) Hage Geingob Campus, Geingob said the development of Namibia’s health sector was a key part of the nation’s development plans and strategies toward the long-term aspirations of vision 2030.

“Without adequate facilities and expertise to address health issues, all our ambitions would become meaningless. Therefore, as a government with a love and concern for the humanity of all people, we remain committed to the constant improvement of Namibia’s healthcare infrastructure.”

Since the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic, UNAM has been collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, offering assistance in terms of additional healthcare workers, COVID-19 testing, championing funding for vaccination campaigns, Personal Protective Equipment and oxygenators through international partnerships. Enditem

