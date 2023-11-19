Namibian meat secures access to Middle East markets

Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) has secured market access for the country’s meat and meat products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar, Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata, the executive director of the ministry, said on Monday.

Following a successful mission in July 2023, trade negotiations with veterinary authorities and health ministries in the UAE and Qatar paved the way for Namibian beef exports to Qatar, and both beef and lamb exports to the UAE, she said in a statement.

The mission included discussions with key players in the meat industry value chain, such as Halal accreditation authorities, food business operators, importers, exporters, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Halal Trade and Marketing Center of the UAE, she said, adding that successful negotiations established clear import requirements for Namibian meat.

After productive consultations between the Directorate of Veterinary Services Namibia and their counterparts in the UAE and Qatar, official veterinary export health certificates have been issued, while Namibian export-approved abattoirs are now encouraged to engage with Halal certifying bodies approved by the UAE and Qatar authorities to ensure compliance with Halal laws before initiating exports.