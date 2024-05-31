Namibian official urges action to address youth challenges in tourism

A Namibian official on Wednesday emphasized the need to address challenges faced by young people in the tourism industry, particularly regarding access to education, training, and resources.

Speaking at the official opening of the 6th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Emma Kantema-Gaomas, deputy minister of Sport, Youth and National Services, underscored the importance of tackling these issues through partnerships and strategic initiatives.

She highlighted the significance of investing in youth as both a moral imperative and an economic necessity emphasizing the importance of practical strategies to drive the transformation of the tourism industry and empower the youth.

“This summit is an opportunity to address these challenges head-on by fostering partnerships, sharing knowledge, and developing strategies that will enable our youth to thrive and enter the mainstream of the tourism economy,” she said.

According to her, it is a collective responsibility to nurture this leadership and provide the youth with the opportunities they need to succeed.

Focusing on actionable solutions for travel tech, tourism innovation, and youth employability directly addresses crucial policy objectives that are specifically aimed at enhancing the capabilities of young people and integrating them into the mainstream economy, she said.

The meeting is held under the theme, “Offering actionable solutions for Africa’s travel tech, tourism innovation, entrepreneurship, and youth employability” and will end on May 31.