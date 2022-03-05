Namibian ophthalmologist to be honored for humanitarian work

Namibian ophthalmologist internationally renowned for her humanitarian work, Helena Ndume is set to receive the 2022 Lions Humanitarian Award at the 104th Lions Clubs International Convention scheduled for June 28.

The Lions Humanitarian Award, the association’s highest honour, is given to an individual or an organization with exemplary humanitarian efforts and comes with a Lions Clubs International Foundation grant for up to 250,000 U.S. dollars to a charitable organization for continuing humanitarian activities, a statement released Wednesday said.

Ndume has dedicated her life and career to treating blindness and low-vision, both in Namibia and throughout the developing world, performing more than 35,000 eye surgeries free of charge in her home country of Namibia, Angola, and around the world.

“For so many people, living with preventable blindness makes all the difference in whether or not they survive or starve,” Ndume said in a statement.

“We are truly honoured to present this award to Ndume, whose work is changing lives and making a profound impact on the world,” said Lions Clubs International President Douglas Alexander.

With the award, Ndume joins a distinguished list of prior recipients, including Mother Teresa, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Denis Mukwege. Enditem