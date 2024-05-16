Namibian Ports Authority says achieves record cargo handling in 2023/24 financial year

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) said it posted a record-breaking amount of cargo handled during the financial year ending on March 31.

An official statement released Tuesday said that 8 million tons of cargo were handled, up 4 percent from the 7.7 million tons handled in the previous financial year.

Elias Mwenyo, Namport’s executive for commercial service, said the major contributor to this achievement is the exportation of various goods, including salt, copper concentrate, frozen fish, manganese ore, zinc/lead concentrate, and marble.

“During the financial year 2023/2024, there were significant increases in the importation of various commodities. Notably, petroleum surged, representing a substantial 26 percent increase,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of vessels calling at Namibian ports surged by 29 percent year-on-year, escalating from 1,636 to 2,115 calls.

“This was primarily driven by increased activity across various vessel categories, including foreign tugs, dry bulk vessels, containerized vessels, foreign fishing vessels, petroleum vessels, Namibian fishing vessels, research, and general vessels,” Mwenyo said.