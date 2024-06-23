Namibian president calls for enhanced public service quality

Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba on Sunday urged public servants to continuously improve the quality of services provided to citizens.

“Continue to collaborate and work together to strengthen the capacity of the public sector while promoting professionalism, accountability, responsiveness, and a culture of high performance in public service delivery,” he stated during his address on Africa Public Service Day in Windhoek.

Mbumba said it is important to prioritize citizens in public service efforts. “We must put citizens at the heart of everything we do in public service and deliver services that meet their requirements,” he said.

He also encouraged public servants to embrace technological innovation and continuous learning to enhance service delivery. “Public servants should embrace the continuity of technological innovation and learning to improve public service delivery to citizens and live by our institutional charters to deliver what we have promised to the nation,” he said.