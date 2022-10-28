Namibian president congratulates Lesotho’s new PM

Namibian President Hage Geingob on Thursday congratulated Lesotho’s Prime Minister-elect Sam Matekane and the people of Lesotho on forming a new government following Matekane’s victory in the general elections held on Oct. 7.

In a statement, Geingob said the peaceful elections which took place in Lesotho are a clearer testimony of respect for democratic elections through established legal procedures and processes in the country.

“I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister-elect Sam Ntsokoane Matekane to strengthen our bilateral cooperation as well as advance our regional development agenda, to uplift the living standards of our people and countries. As Prime Minister-elect Matekane embarks on a new chapter as the head of government of the Kingdom of Lesotho, I wish him good health, wisdom, and strength to consolidate peace, stability, and socio-economic development in the Kingdom of Lesotho,” Geingob said.

He said the people of Lesotho have commendably expressed their sovereign will through the ballot box by electing leaders who will lead the nation toward greater stability and economic heights while commending his majesty King Letsie III, political parties, and all the stakeholders for advancing the interests of the Basotho nation.

Lesotho will be governed by a coalition made up of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), the Alliance of Democrats (AD), and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC). The RFP, led by Matekane (64), one of Lesotho’s wealthiest businessmen, failed to secure the 61 seats needed for an outright majority after the Oct. 7 elections. Enditem