Namibian president extends congratulations to Zimbabwe's president-elect on election victory

By
Xinhua
-
0
Hage Geingob

Namibian President Hage Geingob on Sunday extended warm congratulations to Zimbabwe’s President-elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and his party, the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) following their victory in the country’s presidential election held on Aug. 23-24.

In a statement, Geingob conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the people and the Namibian government, and applauded the reelection of Mnangagwa, highlighting it as a testament to the enduring trust and confidence that the people of Zimbabwe continue to place in their leader and the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Geingob praised the democratic process that led to this victory and emphasized the significance of peaceful elections in promoting stability and progress within the region.

He wished Mnangagwa strength and wisdom as he embarks on his renewed mandate and expressed eagerness to collaborate closely with the Zimbabwean president in order to deepen bilateral cooperation and further the shared development agenda of the region.

