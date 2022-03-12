Namibian President places green hydrogen as frontier to post-COVID economic growth, recovery

Green hydrogen has been identified by Namibian president Hage G. Geingob as a frontier of economic growth and an integral part of the post-COVID-19 ecoomic recovery which should be embraced by Namibians as an investment in the future of the country, the Namibian Presidency announced on a briefing on its social media page Thursday.

“In recent months, Namibia has been the focus of increased attention from Heads of State and Government, including business leaders in the global investment community. The renewed interest, which is a consequence of the post-COVID-19 recovery plan, which President has been championing at home and abroad comes at a crucial time when Namibia has potentially discovered oil and has positioned itself at the center of the global energy transition through Green Hydrogen, I identified Green Hydrogen as key in the country’s future,” the presidency said.

“Specifically, with Green Hydrogen identified by Government as an important engine of growth in light of the enormous transformational potential for the Namibian economy and the number of jobs to be created, President Hage G. Geingob has initiated a national dialogue with leaders of political parties, which will be followed by feedback sessions with communities in the Southern part of Namibia,” it said.

In February 2022, President Geingob completed an intensive sequence of high-level meetings with Heads of State and Government in the European Union during which Namibia featured prominently as one of the champion countries that can contribute meaningfully to decarbonization through Green Hydrogen, it said. Endtem