Namibian president undergoes successful minor aortic procedure

Namibian President Hage Geingob
Hage Geingob

Namibian President Hage Geingob underwent a preventive minor aortic procedure in South Africa Friday, the presidency announced in a statement.

The presidency said the procedure was performed as a preventive measure after a routine medical checkup revealed a mild aortic stenosis, which has remained asymptomatic thus far.

Geingob’s medical team suggested the president take the procedure after detecting the condition, the presidency said, adding that although the president would have preferred to have the procedure done in Namibia, the expertise required for the operation is currently unavailable in the country.

The presidency meanwhile assured the nation that Geingob is in good health and will resume his presidential duties on June 13. Enditem

