Namibian president urges African countries to pursue economic independence

Namibian President Hage Geingob on Monday urged African countries to pursue economic independence to ensure the prosperity of citizens.

Geingob, in remarks delivered as guest of honor to mark Zambia’s 58th independence anniversary, said after the attainment of political independence, it was now necessary for African countries to focus on economic emancipation.

He said it was now time for African countries to transit the political freedom attained into prosperity and urged the current generation to take up the baton by ensuring social economic transformation in order to improve people’s lives.

The Namibian president said African countries need to put in place processes and systems that promote good governance, democracy, peace and stability to ensure social and economic development.

“Africans are their own liberators. We must be authors of our history,” he said.

He commended Zambia on its 58th independence anniversary as well as the role the country played in ensuring economic liberation for other countries in the southern African region.

He paid glowing tribute to Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda for his contribution to the freedom struggles in the southern African region.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema thanked his Namibian counterpart for joining the commemoration. He said it was important to not only promote government-to-government relations between the two countries but also business relations as well. Enditem