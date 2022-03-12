Namibian president vows to work to ensure country free of corruption

Namibian President Hage Geingob on Friday said his country will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the Southern African nation is free of corruption.

Speaking at the opening of the first cabinet bi-annual performance review meeting in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, Geingob said his government can’t deliver public goods effectively and efficiently as it does not prioritize fighting corruption in all its manifestations.

“Corruption in Namibia is not endemic, nor is it systemic. I am pleased to note that my call has been heeded by businesses. Shell and TotalEnergies alongside their Qatari investors recently announced the potential discoveries of oil in Namibia without coming to the Office of the President to tell me about what they were doing and their business plans.

They announced their successes transparently in the public domain and I learned accordingly about those positive developments. It is the example that must be followed. I have always said that business people should not bring their business plans to the President. They should deal with line ministries and experts who are tasked with these matters,” he said.

Achieving the objective of delivering public goods through effective governance is no mean feat and requires a relentless, consistent, coordinated and concerted effort from all of us, Geingob said, adding that it is imperative that the country should boost innovation and productivity in the public sector to ensure there are no excuses to delivering public goods and services.

“No matter what, we must deliver on public goods because we have been entrusted with the responsibility of fighting poverty, unemployment, as well as restoring our economic trajectory to yield more inclusive growth and shared prosperity. Thus, we cannot operate in silos, especially when we are all required to achieve important goals with limited resources,” he said. Enditem