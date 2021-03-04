The Namibian rail operator, TransNamib, has developed a new transportation management system to replace the legacy one, the company said on Wednesday.

The new system is expected to increase TransNamib’s visibility on its movement of freight by rail and ultimately increase the company’s operational efficiency, TransNamib corporate communications manager Abigail Raubenheimer said in a statement.

She said the new system has started to reduce TransNamib’s costs of operations, as the outdated system included many manual processes which included the operations department running high costs on telephone calls that had to be made to ensure the movement of the freight.

“With the new system, once information has been loaded, visibility is immediately available at all our stations,” speeding up service delivery to clients and improving management of the rolling stock, Raubenheimer said.

Logan Fransman, the TransNamib executive of technology and innovation, said the effective use of technology will be the major driver of transformation in the firm's operations.