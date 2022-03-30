Namibian university to use 3D printing technology to bolster health education

The University of Namibia (UNAM) is now poised to use 3-dimensional (3D) printing technology to support health education through the printing of educational models, the university said on its website Tuesday.

“Attempts to strengthen the education of health professionals in Southern Africa has now borne fruit in Namibia, with the first 3D printed anatomical models created at UNAM’s Hage Geingob Campus, in Windhoek,” said UNAM.

“The broader objective of this project is to back staff development; collaboration on teaching, learning and assessment practices; creation of recommendations for integrated blended learning, and research,” said UNAM.

In January, training of various technicians from partnering institutions took place at the Hage Geingob Campus with different models being successfully printed.

The project is a result of support from the European Union Erasmus Plus project and funding from the DarisanaPlus grant. Enditem