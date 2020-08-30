By Ndalimpinga Iita

Namibian visual artist, Jeremiah Haihambo does not only see art as a way to demonstrate his ability to craft passionately but also a tool to trigger social, behavioural change as well as promote safety and hygiene, in particular on the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic.

Haihambo, in collaboration with fellow artist Nghiwilepo Sebedius, embarked on a project of painting blank walls in the coastal towns of Namibia with COVID-19 related messages. The coastal town was the principal epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to Haihambo, the aim is to educate locals and raise awareness about COVID-19 through art.

The visual illustrations include elements of precautionary measures, hand washing, sanitization and social distancing amongst others.

“We paint selected blank walls in public spaces and other prominent areas with COVID-19 messages. Our messages are suited for all age groups to prompt change and enforce compliance at all levels,” Haihambo said on Saturday.

For Nghiwilepo Sebedius, the project is an extension of his love for people living in Namibia, adding that art can be an instrumental tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We also hope to inspire confidence and restore a sense of hope amongst the people as the country battles COVID-19. Also, to advocate for unity,” he added.

Meanwhile, the artwork has sparked change among members of the public, dubbing the artwork as a reminder to comply to set regulations and shift mindsets.

“Sometimes, especially when in public spaces, one tends to be negligent. But a view of this artwork reminded me the element of adherence to preventative measures,” said Selma Johannes from the coastal areas.

For Mweshy Lucas, the painted walls serve a dual purpose with civic education as well as beautified sight.

Anna Nghipondoka, Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, said that art is a crucial tool not only to relay health messages but also instil hope as well as unite individuals and sectors in the fight against COVID-19.

In the interim, Sebedius and Haihambo plan to roll-out the initiative to other towns across Namibia as the country slowly opens up. Accordingly, the two artists said that the long-term plan is to leave a lasting footprint through the legacy of their creative work.

Namibia has so far recorded 7,116 confirmed cases with 2,817 recoveries and 69 deaths. Enditem