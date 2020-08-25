By Ndalimpinga Iita
At her apartment in the Namibian capital Windhoek, Elly Matias prepared a concoction of boiled water, ginger, lemon, raw honey and garlic.
“I turned to this home-made remedy for both prevention and treatment,” she said Monday.
With COVID-19 symptoms aping flu and the common cold, the latter remedy is becoming popular for its healing properties.
As COVID-19 cases in Namibia escalate, residents are trying home-based remedies to ward off the symptoms of COVID-19.
Matias said that she also steams to open up pores. According to Matias, steaming helps clear nasals as well as improve breathing and circulation.
“When steaming, I add mint leaves, a practice I learned while growing up in the village,” she added.
She is not alone. A score of people in Namibia recently revived the traditional methods such as burning elephant dung.
For Gertrud David, it is a suitable alternative to boost immunity and improve health amid COVID-19.
“Growing up, our grandmother would treat flu and other ailments by burning it, and we inhale the smoke. I believe it might help me ward off the COVID-19 symptoms should I have them,” she added.
But health officials in Namibia warned that elephant dung, traditionally known for treating blocked nasals and headaches amongst other ailments does not cure COVID-19.
Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula said the method is not scientifically tested.
“We encourage people to rather visit testing centres and verified information on COVID-19 to get medical advice once infected,” Shangula said.
Moreover, experts say nutrition is vital in building a healthy body.
Nutritionist Charlotte Keyter urged individuals to indulge in a nutritious diet for a healthy body and strong immune system.
“This would entail a balanced diet, comprising food groups of fruits and vegetables, cereal, plant-based and animal-based protein as well as a small group of sugar and oil amongst others. Intake of such foods should be spread throughout the day,” Keyter added.
Ben Schernick, a social worker and director of the secretariat of the Nutrition and Food Security Alliance of Namibia, advised that efforts should be complemented by physical exercise, wellness, meditation and mindfulness.
