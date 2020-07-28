Namibians have resorted to using face masks as a new frontier for retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic as marketers now embrace the face coverings as a reliable tool to improve brands’ recognition and boost sales.

Face masks have become essential items amid the pandemic as the government encourages people to wear face coverings when they go out in public as a safety measure to help curb the coronavirus.

The popularity of face masks has given birth to branded face masks which have hit the market. Jacob Amagulu from Kiano Kiddies, a children’s event company, said face masks are his newest method of advertising.

Amagulu said face masks advertising is easy for a businesses as they are simply placing their brand names or logos directly on new masks and selling them. “A branded mask is a walking billboard for any business.

Customers and employees will be wearing their face masks everywhere, promoting your brand. Every one’s eyes are nowadays on face masks.

It is a great marketing tool,” Amagulu said.Amagulu added creating face masks is also a wonderful platform for companies to get creative. “Many companies have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has caused many to become depressed and lost their creative thinking. I do enjoy seeing how companies are challenging each other to bring out the most attractive branded masks,” he said.

Local artist Ben Kamati said many big brands are jumping on the face mask bandwagon to boast their sales, adding that his branded face masks are selling like hot cakes.

“During these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are using face masks to tell our beautiful stories. I find this inspiring during such a sad time worldwide,” Kamati said.

Kamati said he only produces reusable masks which are good for the environment and cost effective, as they can be washed after each use.

The artist said his masks are made from polyester with a layer of cotton in between and are machine washable.One client Mike Angula who brought a branded mask Monday said he found face masks advertising exciting.

Angula said the demand for branded face masks has risen and no company wants to be lacking behind.”Branded masks look much more appealing than the plain ones.

This is a great way of making the wearing of face masks more fashionable and fun. It is so nice to have your favorite brands on your masks.

This is also a great way to support your favorite brands. Businesses and clients are both happy about branded face masks,” Angula said.

Angula said many business owners in Namibia are also encouraging their clients to wear their face masks in a correct and safe manner.

