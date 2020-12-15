Namibia’s annual inflation rate in November 2020 slowed to 2.2 percent from 2.5 percent recorded in November 2019, the country’s statistics agency (NSA) said Tuesday.

According to the Namibia Consumer Price Index Bulletin released Tuesday, on a monthly basis, the inflation rate remained unchanged at 0.1 percent compared to a month earlier.

NSA Statistician-General, Alex Shimuafeni, said the slow growth in the annual inflation rate for November 2020 was mainly reflected in the price levels of sectors including clothing and footwear, hotels, cafes and restaurants.

Meanwhile, the central bank, said Namibia’s domestic economy is expected to record the largest contraction in its recent history, brought about by the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem