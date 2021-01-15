Inflation
Inflation

Namibia’s annual inflation rate for December 2020 fell to 2.4 percent, down from 2.6 percent of December 2019, the country’s statistics agency said Friday.

The drop in annual inflation was mainly attributed to declines in prices of clothing and footwear, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and transport, Statistician-General Alex Shumuafeni said.

“Overall for the year 2020, the average inflation rate slowed down, registering an increase of 2.2 percent as compared to 3.7 percent increase that was witnessed in the year 2019,” he said.

On a monthly basis, the December inflation rate was stagnant compared to 0.1 percent recorded in November 2020, Shimuafeni said. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.