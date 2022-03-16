Namibia’s average production of staple food up

Namibia’s average production of staple food has improved over the past five years by 13 percent from 161,294 tonnes to 203,508 tonnes, despite the impact of climate variability and pests outbreak, Namibia’s Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein said Monday.

By the third quarter of 2021 the GDP contribution of the agricultural sector grew by 5.9 percent, Schlettwein said in a statement at a workshop held on Monday on the new strategic plan for the ministry for the next five years.

“At the same time, the country managed to control the outbreak of animal diseases and pests in order to enhance animal and plant health, particularly against the priority common infectious diseases like rabies, anthrax and combating the new serotype 0 of Foot and Mouth Disease in the Zambezi Region,” he added.

“It is on account of maintaining quality standards that Namibia has retained its access to the best paying lucrative markets for livestock and crop products regionally and globally,” he said, adding that the percentage of domestic market share of local agricultural produce, specifically horticulture products, increased from 3 percent in 2017/18 to 47 percent by 2021/22.

Schlettwein meanwhile said increased local procurement promises to further boost domestic productive capacity and income generation, and the ministry has scaled up the production of foundation and certified seeds through the research initiatives at various ministerial research stations.

Agriculture in the southwestern African nation supports the livelihood of about 70 percent of Namibians in terms of income generation and food security. Enditem