Namibia’s central bank governor calls for rural development for achieving inclusive growth

Governor Johannes Gawaxab of Namibia’s central bank on Thursday emphasized the need to revive the country’s rural areas, noting that these regions have experienced economic hardship, including high poverty rates, widespread unemployment and a lack of basic services.

Speaking at the Bank of Namibia’s 24th annual symposium, Governor Gawaxab expressed concern that essential service providers, such as financial institutions, are avoiding rural areas, which he said exacerbates inequality and financial exclusion.

“For inclusive development, Namibia must revive its rural areas,” Gawaxab said. “Namibia’s rural areas seem to have been forgotten and have become zones of economic misery.”

“The disparity between rural and urban areas not only undermines overall economic development but also exacerbates social inequality and hinders the country’s progress towards achieving Vision 2030 goals,” he said.

According to Gawaxab, realizing rural economic transformation is critical for Namibia’s inclusive growth and development, adding that agriculture holds the key to rural economic transformation.

“To revive and transform the rural economy, we must make agriculture a business, where agri-entrepreneurs are grown and nurtured, indeed a wealth-creating sector. To be clear, agriculture is not a development sector. Agriculture is a business. Agriculture should shift from subsistence farming to increase productivity and diversification,” he said.

Gawaxab said that to transform the rural economy, there is a need for substantial investment in rural infrastructure, including irrigation systems, storage facilities and transportation networks. He reckoned that access to finance and technical support are crucial for adopting modern and sustainable farming techniques.

“Unlocking the potential of rural Namibia requires a new legislative framework that addresses land tenure issues and facilitates access to financing through tradable leaseholds,” Gawaxab said. He added that streamlining the property acquisition process is also essential to reduce inefficiencies and encourage investment.

According to the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, the Namibian population residing in rural areas has dropped from 72 percent when the country attained independence in 1990 to 51 percent at present, bringing challenges to both rural and urban areas.