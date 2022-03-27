Namibia’s central bank launches whistleblowing hotline to curb fraud

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) has been operating a whistleblower hotline, through which suspected misconduct by bank officials can be reported using an independent, anonymous, and secure whistleblower service, a statement released Friday said.

“A whistleblower can confidentially disclose information about any improper conduct, such as fraud, bribery, corruption, criminal activity, malpractices, violations of laws, regulations, or policies, or abuse of Bank resources, that is suspected or has occurred,” said the BoN Acting Director for Strategic Communications Kazembire Zemburuka in a statement.

Zemburuka said the whistleblowing service, which was officially launched Tuesday, will foster the highest levels of integrity required to meet the demands placed on the bank by the Namibian people.

“The dedicated channels will be operational 24 hours a day, and calls will be handled by a specialized independent third party,” he said, adding that the service will be managed on the principles of confidentiality and the protection of anyone who contacts the service.

Zemburuka also said no personal information is required to submit a tip-off, no references to personal information are made in the report and the fraud hotline is not meant to report wrongdoing outside the control of the bank. Enditem