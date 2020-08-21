Namibia’s central bank Wednesday reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points from 4 percent to 3.75 percent.

Bank of Namibia governor Johannes Gawaxab in Windhoek said the rationale behind the move is appropriate as it maintains the one-to-one link between the Namibia dollar and the South African rand as well as supports domestic economic activity.

With the recent announcement, Namibia’s repo rate is now 25 basis points above South Africa’s repo.

According to Gawaxab, Namibia’s domestic economy is expected to fall into a deeper contraction by 7.8 percent during 2020, followed by a moderate recovery in 2021.

“Economies in the emerging markets have experienced a decline in economic performance in the past quarter except for China which recorded a positive growth rate. The trend is expected to continue for developing economies,” he said. Enditem