Namibia’s economic growth set to weaken over next two years

Namibia’s economic growth is expected to weaken over the next two years as global demand declines and consumer spending power reduces, according to the Bank of Namibia’s latest economic outlook update report released Wednesday evening.

The report stated that real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to decrease to 3 percent in 2023 and further moderate to 2.9 percent in 2024.

“The 2022 growth estimate has also been increased to 4.2 percent, from 3.9 percent published in the December 2022 Economic Outlook update. The improved growth for 2022 is largely based on higher production volumes from the diamond mining sector,” read the report.

According to the central bank, primary industries are expected to grow in 2023, with a projected growth rate of 5.2 percent before slowing further to 2.8 percent in 2024.

The bank further highlighted that risks to domestic growth are mainly due to the uncertainty surrounding the extent of global monetary policy tightening in the future and the high costs of key import items, which are likely to persist for a long time.

Other risks include water supply interruptions that continue to affect mining production at the coast, potential spillover effects of electricity cuts from South Africa to Namibia, and uncertainties about the effects of climate change in the future, said the report. Enditem