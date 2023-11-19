Namibia’s economic revival dependent on all citizens – vice president

Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba underlined the collective responsibility of every Namibian citizen to revive the country’s economy for shared prosperity during his address on the opening day of the 24th annual meeting of the Council of Traditional Leaders.

The meeting began on Monday and will run until Friday in Swakopmund, a coastal town located about 350 km from the Namibian capital of Windhoek.

Mbumba stressed that all Namibians are expected to uphold their traditions and cultures in a manner that respects the rights of others and contributes to the process of national building and reconciliation.

The vice president said Namibia’s economic trajectory suggests that the country has entered a period of revival, with promising signs on the horizon.

Recent statistics from the International Monetary Fund indicate that Namibia’s gross domestic product is expected to increase by 2.9 percent in 2024.

“The success of our country does not rely on any single individual but on every citizen. Each son and daughter of our land must become a catalyst for development and change,” Mbumba said.

The Council of Traditional Leaders is a national institution of the Namibian government that represents the traditional leadership of the country. Established by Act 13 of 1997, its purpose is to advise the Namibian president on the management and utilization of communal land and other related matters.