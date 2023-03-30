Namibia’s economy growing at faster pace

Namibia’s domestic economy continued on a positive trajectory in 2022 recording a strong growth of 4.6 percent, up from a growth of 3.5 percent witnessed in 2021, according to the figures released by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) Wednesday.

The primary, secondary, and tertiary industries all recorded improved performance during the period under review, said NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni in a statement.

“Primary industries were leading in 2022 by recording a growth of 12.9 percent in real value added compared to a growth of 6.4 percent noted in 2021. This performance is driven by the mining and quarrying sector that recorded a growth of 45.1 percent emanating from improved diamond production,” he noted.

According to Shimuafeni, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors under primary industries also posted positive growth.

The secondary industries rebounded from a contraction in real value added of 3.6 percent in 2021 to a growth of 3.3 percent registered in 2022. “The performance is due to a recovering in manufacturing and electricity and water sectors posting growth rates of 5 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively, following the contractions that were registered in 2021,” Shimuafeni said.

The tertiary industries in 2022 posted an increase of 2.2 percent compared to a growth of 1.8 percent in 2021. Enditem