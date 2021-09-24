Namibia’s economy records positive growth amid COVID-19 pandemic

Namibia’s economy grew by 1.6 percent in the second quarter of 2021, Namibia Statistics Agency Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni said on Thursday.

According to Shimuafeni, the improved performance was driven by tertiary industries where positive performances were recorded in hotels and restaurants due to COVID-19 regulations relaxations as well as vaccine rollout.

“The sector registered a solid growth of 34.3 percent in real value added compared to a decline of 50 percent registered in the corresponding quarter in 2020,” he said.

He, however, said poor performances were recorded in primary and secondary industries where there was a reduced production in the mining sector resulting from a low demand for primary commodities. Enditem