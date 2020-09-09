The Namibian finance ministry said Wednesday that out of over 800,000 applicants, 769,130 individuals have benefited from an emergency income grant.

The grant was launched in April to support households who lose income due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

“We have concluded the payment process and will soon start with data reconciliation before we close off the project,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, some applicants were not paid because they did not turn up at regional councilors’ offices for verification.

“As a result, such applicants were subjected to data scrutiny and reconciliation to identify which applicants did not go for verification, and then the way forward will be decided,” the ministry said.