Namibian state-owned meat processing and marketing firm Meatco has been hit by a shortage of cattle at its export abattoir following a devastating drought in 2019, its chairperson Johnnie Hamman said in a statement on Friday.

Meatco expects to slaughter 39,000 head of cattle by the end of its financial year in January, down from 116,000 head of cattle in the 2019 financial year.

“2020 has been a difficult year because by the end of the 2020/21 financial year we would most likely only have slaughtered approximately 39, 000 head of cattle. We are aware of the challenges of throughput to our export abattoir, stretching from the financial constraints to Meatco (as a business) to farmers having to restock their herds,” Hamman said.

Namibia is an African country that can export bone-in beef to China since 2019. Enditem