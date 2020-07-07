Namibia’s flagship airport the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) is ready for its restart plan as borders are going to gradually open under the provisions of the state of the emergency regulations on COVID-19.

Namibia eased regulations to stage-4 from June 30 to September 17 and HKIA is set to importantly aid the government’s international tourism revival initiative effective from July 15 to August 15.

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) chief executive officer Bisey Uirab said Tuesday they are working tirelessly with all stakeholders to ensure that the main airport is ready as per the stage-4 regulations.

“We must play our part to revive the economy and are setting in motion all that is required to facilitate the resumption of commercial flight operations at HKIA as part of the targeted international tourism revival initiative,” he said.

According to Uirab, social distancing measures such as floor and seat stickers, messages on mandatory wearing of masks are visible at HKIA, as well as sanitizer dispensers, to mention but a few, and other messages via the public service announcement system.

“The NAC has also acquired thermostats and adequate materials for regular disinfection of facilities at all eight airports,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uirab said for the targeted international tourism revival initiative, a stakeholder meeting is set for July 9 in collaboration with the tourism and hospitality partners, and further discussion will be undertaken in preparation for the commencement of the initiative. Enditem

