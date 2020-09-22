Namibia’s football interim coach, Bobby Samaria called up 35 local based players to join a training camp starting from Tuesday in preparation for their international calendar.

Samaria announced the squad on Monday as Namibia commenced with their preparation for the 2021 CHAN finals and 2020 COSAFA as well as the AFCON qualifiers.

The 2020 COSAFA is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2 to 17 in Durban, South Africa, while the AFCON qualifiers will resume in November.

Samaria said the players’ fitness is not a cause for concern, as most of the players have been working out throughout the pandemic to ensure their fitness level.

“The players will be tested and placed in one accommodation while in camp, and will have training twice everyday at the NFA technical centre, as of Sept. 22,” said acting secretary-general Franco Cosmos.

Meanwhile, Samaria also revealed that Robert Nauseb will be his assistant coach following the resignation of Woody Jacobs earlier this month.