Namibia’s “Hairareb” nominated at international film festival

Multiple-award-winning Namibian film, Hairareb, has been nominated for the Best Feature Film at the ninth SOTAMBE International Film and Arts Festival scheduled for Sept. 17 to 24 in Lusaka, Zambia.

The film was funded by the Namibia Film Commission, directed by Oshoveli Shipoh and executive produced by Dantagos Jimmy-Melani, with Ellen Ernst as producer under Ndapunikwa Films.

According to Jimmy-Melani, the nomination will avail an opportunity for them to showcase Namibian films to the rest of the world.

“The Best Feature Film nomination is yet another accolade that proves that Namibian films are world-class and can be appreciated across the continent and across the world,” said Jimmy-Melani. “I believe that the ninth edition of the SOTAMBE International Film Festival will be a very good platform to further promote Namibian films. As a looking forward to the type of reception that the team will receive there.”

Hairareb is based on a book by August Bikeur, previously performed as a radio play in the Khoekhoegowab (Damara/Nama) language, and later developed into a script by Aina Ligola Kwedhi. The film stars the late David Ndjavera, Claudine De Groot, Hazel Hinda, and Maximilian Kadeen Kaoseb.

A tribute to Namibian cinematography and storytelling, the tale is told through the eyes of one of Namibia’s oldest and most deeply rooted tribes, capturing love during a time of devastating drought and hence a fitting representation of Namibian cinema for both local and international audiences. Enditem