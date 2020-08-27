Namibia’s household food security has improved significantly following a good agricultural production this year, the latest crop prospects and food security situation report released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform on Thursday showed.

According to the report, households indicated that their harvest is expected to sustain them till the next harvest in May 2021.

“Most households are therefore currently dependent on their own agricultural production for food access,” the report said.

The report estimated national aggregate coarse grain production at 174,900 metric tonnes, reflecting an increase of 270 percent of last season’s poor harvest and 41 percent above the average production of 124,000 metric tonnes.

Namibia has been facing recurrent drought since 2013 characterized by low rainfall and soaring temperatures while 2019 was reported as the driest year in history.

Last year, President Hage Geingob declared a State of Emergency due to the devastating drought that the country was facing.