Namibia’s inflation hits 7 percent in November

Namibia’s annual inflation rate in November reached 7 percent compared to 4.1 percent recorded in November last year, the country’s statistics agency (NSA) said Thursday.

Transport as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages components continued to be the main contributors to the annual inflation rate with a contribution of 2.7 percentage points and 1.8 percentage points, respectively, the agency said.

“On a monthly basis, the inflation rate augmented by 0.5 percent compared to 0.2 percent recorded a month earlier,” NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said in a statement, attributing the percentage growth to transport and clothing and footwear. Enditem